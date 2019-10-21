Jennifer Lawrence Is Officially Off The Market!

Congratulations to Jennifer Lawerence and Cooke Maroney! The couple made it official over the weekend in Rhode Island!

According to RadarOnline, the couple exchanged vows in front of 150 of their close friends and family. Some of those famous friends included Adele, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden and Kris Jenner. Although unconfirmed, Sienna Miller and Bradley Cooper were also said to be there.

The couple got engaged in February after dating for less than a year!