Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Will Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show!
Their hips don’t lie!
The whenever and where ever will be on Feb. 2nd 2020!
J-Lo confirmed the news via twitter Thursday the a message the reads in part; “This is happening.”
This is happening. 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/SwHUhH3Lfe
— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 26, 2019
You know who else will be at the Super Bowl? Pepsi and they are already marking their territory with product placement on Shakira as she’s seen in a picture wearing a Pepsi ring and belt buckle!
Get ready 🌎 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/nCqtPIcc7w
— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019
Meanwhile The NFL is posting their own shot of the latin beauties!
👑👑 @jlo @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/mrntc97ipW
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2019
Shakira is no stranger to success having sang and produced “Waka Waka” — the song of the 2010 World Cup!