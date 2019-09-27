Listen Live

Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Will Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Their hips don’t lie!

By Dirt/Divas

The whenever and where ever will be on Feb. 2nd 2020!

J-Lo confirmed the news via twitter Thursday the a message the reads in part; “This is happening.”

You know who else will be at the Super Bowl? Pepsi and they are already marking their territory with product placement on Shakira as she’s seen in a picture wearing a Pepsi ring and belt buckle!

Meanwhile The NFL is posting their own shot of the latin beauties!

Shakira is no stranger to success having sang and produced “Waka Waka” — the song of the 2010 World Cup!

