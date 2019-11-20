Jennifer Lopez Is The New Face Of Coach!

J-Lo announced that she and Coach have teamed up for their latest campaign. There’s a stunning picture on instagram that will make you want to run out and buy a new Coach bag!

J-Lo joins the likes of Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan who have also collaborated with Coach in the past!

Its a perfect choice considering the year Jennifer has had! This year (2019), J-Lo got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, headlined her “It’s My Party Tour” to celebrate her 50th birthday- starred in Hustlers which is getting Oscar Buzz and is getting ready to headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira!