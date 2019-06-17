Jennifer Lopez- Says That Her First Two Marriages Didn’t Count!

“I’ve been married three times: once was nine months and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those.”

J-Lo says her marriage to Mark Anthony, the father of her 11-year-old twins was her first real experience with marriage because she was married to him for 10 years and kids were involved!

J-Lo says the first two attempts were when she was very young and short-lived so they don’t count.

Jen married Ojani Noa in 1997 and dancer Cris Judd in 2001.

“The right one (reason) is when you find somebody who makes you better,” say Jennifer in a YouTube interview. She also previously dated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and was once engaged to Ben Affleck.