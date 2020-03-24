Listen Live

Jennifer Lopez’s Childhood Sweetheart Has Died

Sad news for Jen.

By Dirt/Divas

His name was David Cruz and they began dating as teens, according to TMZ.    The pair had a 10 year romance but called it quits in the mid-90’s when Jen found fame. 

According to reports, David Cruz passed away from heart disease on Saturday.

Since David, J-lo has been linked to many high-profile relationships like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Ben Affleck, and ex-husband Marc Anthony, the father of her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.  J.Lo, now 50, is currently engaged to retired baseball icon Alex Rodriguez.

Related posts

Rita Wilson Is Getting A Little ‘Stir Crazy’ Starts Rapping!

Pretty Woman Turns 30

NSYNC Celebrate 20 Years of No Strings Attached!