Jennifer Lopez’s Childhood Sweetheart Has Died

His name was David Cruz and they began dating as teens, according to TMZ. The pair had a 10 year romance but called it quits in the mid-90’s when Jen found fame.

According to reports, David Cruz passed away from heart disease on Saturday.

Since David, J-lo has been linked to many high-profile relationships like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Ben Affleck, and ex-husband Marc Anthony, the father of her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme. J.Lo, now 50, is currently engaged to retired baseball icon Alex Rodriguez.