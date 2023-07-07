Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra Stars In a recent Skims Ad and OMG!

CARMEN Electra and Jenny McCarthy have paired up with Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims for a sexy photoshoot.

The 90s sex icons who are both in their 50s (and don’t look like it) are featured for the shapewear brand’s most recent marketing ad and WARNING- It’s nostalgic and hot as hell!

The pair have known each other for years after finding fame with MTV and Playboy modelling in the 1990s. Carmen also starred in the popular show Baywatch in the late 1980s.

Carmen posted a video of her in Skims on her Instagram to promote Kim’s, new swimwear.

They were both wearing matching tiny black string bikinis that showed off their amazing bodies and underboob. The superstars were standing in front of a red tile wall and a bright red car.

Each of them was armed with a sudsy red sponge as they pretended to wash the car, but focused on washing themselves.

At one point, Jenny was on the ground scrubbing the floor while Carmen washed the car behind her.

They both seductively looked into the camera like they were posing for Playboy.

WHO’S THE TARGET AUDIENCE?

The Kardashians’ critics on Reddit saw the ad and were immediately confused by the marketing decisions that were made.

One said, “Uhhh are they marketing for men to buy these? This isn’t it.”