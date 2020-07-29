Jeopardy And Wheel Of Fortune Will Resume Production With Social Distancing

According to multiple reports the two popular game shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will resume production with new safety measures.

Deadline reports the “Jeopardy!” stage has been redesigned to allow more space between the contestants. They’ll also be kept away from host Alex Trebek who turned 80 last week amid his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The “Wheel of Fortune” set will include what is described as noticeable changes to the wheel, allowing more space between contestants. Hosts Pat Sajak, 73, and Vanna White, 63, will also be back.

All staff, crew, and contestants will be tested, and only essential crew members will be allowed on stage, everyone behind the scenes will receive personal protective equipment and social distancing will be enforced all around the productions, Deadline reports.

The shows went on hiatus March 16 due to the pandemic.