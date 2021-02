‘Jeopardy!’ has named a pile of new guest hosts. Anderson Cooper – who competed in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ – will take a (temporary) crack at asking the questions instead.

Dr. Oz, NBC ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta will also take turns at hosting.

Kate Couric and Quarterback Aaron Rodgers have already been named guest hosts for this season.