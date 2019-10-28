Jessica Biel Dresses Like JT From NSYNCE For Halloween!

Last week, Jessica Biel admitted that she didn’t know much about her husband’s boyband past-not even knowing his music!

So for Halloween, what better way to show her love then by dressing as him!

Biel stole the show in a metallic ’90s-inspired jumpsuit, white sneakers, tiny blue sunglasses, diamond earrings and to top off the whole look, a wig that resembled her husband’s short curls during his time in the iconic boy band!

Timberlake, who was the lead singer of ‘NSYNC from 1995 until 2002, was dressed as a microphone.

Timberlake and Biel were also joined by four male friends who dressed up as the other members of ‘NSYNC.