Jessica Biel Dresses Like JT From NSYNCE For Halloween!
Nailed It!
Last week, Jessica Biel admitted that she didn’t know much about her husband’s boyband past-not even knowing his music!
So for Halloween, what better way to show her love then by dressing as him!
Biel stole the show in a metallic ’90s-inspired jumpsuit, white sneakers, tiny blue sunglasses, diamond earrings and to top off the whole look, a wig that resembled her husband’s short curls during his time in the iconic boy band!
Timberlake, who was the lead singer of ‘NSYNC from 1995 until 2002, was dressed as a microphone.
Jessica Biel Dressed Up as Justin Timberlake in ‘NSYNC for Halloween — See the Hilarious Photos https://t.co/Wms0xg8thj
— People (@people) October 26, 2019
Timberlake and Biel were also joined by four male friends who dressed up as the other members of ‘NSYNC.
Jessica Biel dressed as husband Justin Timberlake for Halloween – and he was her microphone! (via @toofab)https://t.co/BRkBbCd3BW
— TMZ (@TMZ) October 26, 2019