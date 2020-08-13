Jessica Mulroney Is Back On Instagram

It’s been two months since Mulroney was basically banished from social media after the white privilege scandal.

Jessica celebrated her twin boy’s 10th birthday with a message of gratitude! She posted;

“Happy 10th to my twin babies,” Jess wrote in a video that opened with her husband, Ben, carrying out a cake.

“My incredible family have had to witness their mom in the worst state,” she continued. “These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday 🎂. Only up from here.”

So what does this mean? Has social media forgiven Mulroney? Meh. While most messages were positive towards her family and kid’s birthday celebration, there were a few nasty trolls calling Jess out about her friendship to Meghan Markle and accusing her of deleting negative comments.

Back in June, Toronto social media influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of using her “white privilege” to threaten her career in private Instagram messages.