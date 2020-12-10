Listen Live

Jessica Simpson Is Headed Back To Reality TV!

It’s been a long time since The Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica!

By Dirt/Divas

Simpson has announced that she is headed back to reality TV for a new series based on her bestselling memoir!

 

Jess and Amazon have worked out a deal that will see the mom of three do multiple projects starting with an unscripted docu-series.

 

Simpson will also write two new essays to be published through Amazon Original stories.

 

The new series will provide content that includes, never-seen-before-footage from Jessica over the past decades, covering her divorce from Lachey, remarriage, and motherhood.

 

Simpson will executive produce.

 

