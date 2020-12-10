Jessica Simpson Is Headed Back To Reality TV!

Simpson has announced that she is headed back to reality TV for a new series based on her bestselling memoir!

Jess and Amazon have worked out a deal that will see the mom of three do multiple projects starting with an unscripted docu-series.

Simpson will also write two new essays to be published through Amazon Original stories.

The new series will provide content that includes, never-seen-before-footage from Jessica over the past decades, covering her divorce from Lachey, remarriage, and motherhood.

Simpson will executive produce.