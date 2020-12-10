Jessica Simpson Is Headed Back To Reality TV!
It’s been a long time since The Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica!
Simpson has announced that she is headed back to reality TV for a new series based on her bestselling memoir!
Jess and Amazon have worked out a deal that will see the mom of three do multiple projects starting with an unscripted docu-series.
Simpson will also write two new essays to be published through Amazon Original stories.
The new series will provide content that includes, never-seen-before-footage from Jessica over the past decades, covering her divorce from Lachey, remarriage, and motherhood.
Simpson will executive produce.
I am humbled and honored to partner with @amazonstudios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component and 2 essays- pic.twitter.com/rLpe682bEG
— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) December 9, 2020