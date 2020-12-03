Listen Live

Jessica Simpson Reveals She’s Dyslexic

and struggles with reading out loud

By Dirt/Divas

As someone who is also dyslexia, I can completely understand why Jess didn’t tell people that she had this learning disability!  It’s frustrating, and embarrassing at times.

 

In a new Instagram post, the 40-year-old revealed she has the learning disorder dyslexia.

 

 

The singer and fashion designer made the disclosure while celebrating the success of the audiobook version of her bestselling memoir, “Open Book.”

 

“Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation,” Simpson wrote. “I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself.”

 

Simpson’s memoir was singled out by Apple Books as one of the best audiobooks of 2020.

