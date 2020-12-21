Jim Carey Is Done Playing Joe Biden on ‘SNL’

The funnyman, Jim Carey will no longer be playing President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live!

Carey confirmed the news in a Tweet over the weekend saying,

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty.” Carrey’s tweet continued, “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s–t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

“Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered,” the “SNL” Twitter account posted in response to Carrey’s news.

Maya Rudolph has played Vice President-elect Kamala Harris since last season when “SNL” mocked the democratic primaries.