Jim Carrey Is Coming To SNL To Play Joe Biden!
This will be funny!
Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson have both played the former Vice President in the past and now with SNL gearing up for a new season, it’s Carrey’s turn!
The new season of SNL will launch on October 3rd with a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Centre.
SNL will also add three new cast members this year making it one of the biggest groups they’ve ever had.
Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/hBJPRJl6Ja
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020