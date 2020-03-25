Jim Carrey Just Started a New Hair Growing Trend

On Monday Jim Carrey made a hairy announcement…

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020

So the new hastag, #LetsGrowTogether was born.

It’s not all beards though…

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has a different take on it.

Blake Shelton’s participation might be the absolute best of all.