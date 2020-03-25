Listen Live

Jim Carrey Just Started a New Hair Growing Trend

People are letting it grow

By Darryl on the Drive

On Monday Jim Carrey made a hairy announcement…

So the new hastag, #LetsGrowTogether was born.

It’s not all beards though…

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has a different take on it.

Blake Shelton’s participation might be the absolute best of all.

 

