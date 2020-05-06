Jim Gaffigan Will Play Rob Ford In New TV Series
A comedy...but will it be funny to Torontonians?
This new series is said to be a dark comedy about the late Toronto Mayor and will air on AMC. The series will follow Ford’s rise and fall as Toronto councillor and Mayor of Canada’s largest city.
The show should be true to its form as it will be written and executive produced by Toronto-born writer Jesse Mckeown. Also attached to this project are Ed Helms and Milk Falbo…
No timeline for this project has been released.