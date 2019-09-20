Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Are Teaming Up Again

Two stars from The Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are teaming up again for a new comedy series said to be inspired by Comedian Miranda Hart’s self-titled British show.

Renamed Carla for the U.S., Bialik will star as the owner of a cat-lovers’ cafe in New Orleans, Louisiana, while Parsons will executive produce alongside his former TV wife.

The British version, Miranda, ran for three seasons between 2009 and 2013, as well as a number of one-off specials, and became one of the top-rated British comedy series of the last decade, picking up a slew of top TV accolades.