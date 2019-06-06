Jim Radford’s D-Day Memorial Song Has Been Released And Is Topping The Charts!

Jim was just 15 during World War II, he is the youngest known veteran from D-Day in 1944.

Jim is now 90-years-old and is currently beating Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran on the UK’s Singles Charts. (I can’t see any of them having a problem with this.)

Radford was aboard a tugboat during the invasion as part of the British Merchant Navy, which exempted tugboat crew members from the requirement of having to be at least 16 years old in order to join the war effort.

Raddord says “the song is for them.” “The message I want to get across is that we must not let this happen again,” Radford says.