If you’re a ‘Saved By The Bell’ fan you will love this! Jimmy Fallon and the cast redid the show’s theme song!

In a fun bit of nostalgic cross-promotion for the Peacock reboot, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots got together with the cast of the original and new Saved By The Bell series to do a remix of the ’90s sitcom theme song.

Saved By the Bell is back!

Zack Morris is all grown up now and the governor of California! Elizabeth Berkley will reprise the role of Jessie Spano, and Mario Lopez will play A.C Slater – who’s now a gym teacher at ‘Bayside.’

The entire season can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.