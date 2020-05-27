Jimmy Fallon Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons!

Fallon is apologizing for his part in an SNL skit where he wore blackface 20 years ago.

Old footage of Fallon’s impersonation comic Chris Rock was released online over the weekend, prompting trolls and critics to start attacking Fallon with the hashtag #JimmyFalllonOverParty on Twitter.

Fallon released a statement saying; “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”