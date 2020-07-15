Listen Live

Jimmy Fallon Returns To The “Tonight Show” Studio!

The new normal

By Dirt/Divas

He is the first late-night show in New York to return to the TV studios after almost four months in lockdown.

 

Fallon appeared from NBC’s New York studio on Monday for a show in which camera operators wore masks, there was no audience, and house band the Roots played in a socially distanced space.

 

New York was the first epicenter of the disease in the United States and last month began to emerge from a strict lockdown.

