Jimmy Fallon Returns To The “Tonight Show” Studio!

He is the first late-night show in New York to return to the TV studios after almost four months in lockdown.

Fallon appeared from NBC’s New York studio on Monday for a show in which camera operators wore masks, there was no audience, and house band the Roots played in a socially distanced space.

Jimmy’s back in 30 Rock! …and we’re making sure everyone is safe #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/cTwbLo11OL — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 14, 2020

New York was the first epicenter of the disease in the United States and last month began to emerge from a strict lockdown.