Jimmy Kimmel Is Apologizing For Performing In Blackface

Kimmel has come under fire lately for performing in Blackface in the mid-’90s. Tuesday, Jimmy formally apologized for his “embarrassing” portrayals of Black celebrities.

In a statement, Kimmel wrote, “I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us.”

“That delay was a mistake,” Kimmel wrote. “There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”

In the 90’s Jimmy did many sketches impersonating Karl Malone. Kimmel admits that he hired makeup artists to make him look like the then MBA player. Kimmel impersonated many celebrities over the years including, Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Eminem, Dick Vitale, Rosie, and many others.