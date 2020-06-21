Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking The Summer Off

Kimmel, who has been hosting his show virtually from his home since mid-March during lockdown with the help of his wife and daughters, said he wants to spend “even more time” with them.

“I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years,” he said. “I’ve done 3,130 shows. And there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” he explained during the episode on Thursday night.

Kimmel announced that while he’s on vacation, a handful of “capable” guest hosts will step in. Kimmel’s break is much-needed before he suits up to host the 2020 Emmy Awards on September 20. Not only is Kimmel hosting but he’s also set to executive produce the ceremony. It’s unclear whether the event will be in-person or virtually.

Kimmel is also attached to the revival of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” on ABC. Busy guy, he needs a break!