Jimmy Kimmel Will Host The Prime Time Emmy’s!

This is one of the biggest events in television and COVID-19 will not stop it. The show will happen in September with Kimmel as host.

ABC gave no details as to how the awards show will happen on September 20th. Kimmel released a statement on the event saying,

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”

Details on how the show will be executed could be announced soon. There is speculation that the awards show could be completely virtual or perhaps a combination of in-person elements and pre-recorded segments. Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on July 28.

Los Angeles County health officials last week gave the green light for the production of film and television series to resume under strict guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus among cast and crews on crowded sets.

Kimmel hosts ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late-night talk show and has hosted the Emmy Awards twice in the past.