Joanne Rogers, Wife Of Mr Rogers Has Died at 92

The date and the cause of death were not reported.

The couple met while Fred Rogers was attending Rollins College in Florida and stayed in touch after he moved to New York City for a producer’s assistant job. Fred reportedly proposed in a letter while she was in her last year at Florida State University. They had two children, James and John.

Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers for more than 50 years until his death in 2003 from stomach cancer.