Joe Exotic Launches ‘Tiger King” Undies From Jail

Joe Exotic is still finding ways to connect with his fans on a very personal level! He has released a cheeky line of leopard-print underwear for men and women with his face on the crotch.

Dubbed “The Financially Recover Cheetah Boxer Brief,” the “super soft peach skin” boxers are made from 100% cotton to keep “your unmentionables fashionably stylish and secure,” says the designer.

The streetwear designer Odaingerous, also says, not only that, but they’re “lined with bamboo/rayon/spandex” and a “classic no-fly boxer brief cut” that allows for both support and comfort, per the site.

There is also a skimpier female version of the undies that are said to be both comfy and flattering.

The beastly briefs cost $24 for the men’s — $21 for the women’s — and are slated to go sale Sept. 7, on the two-year anniversary of Exotic’s arrest.

This designer is also trying to help his friend get a pardon from President Trump. Joe is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for hiring a hitman to kill rival Carole Baskin,