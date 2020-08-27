Joe Exotic Will Formally Apply For A Presidential Pardon Next Month

It’s coming. The Tiger King’s Lawyers will deliver a request for a pardon to the U.S. Present Donald Trump early next month.

Joe Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage says, “They are driving a car all the way to (Washington) D.C. to deliver it in person.”

Joe Exotic still maintains that he was wrongly jailed, and is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against rival big cat lover Carole Baskin, among other charges.

Exotic found fame on Netflix with the docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.