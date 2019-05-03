Listen Live

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Just Got Married In Vegas By Elvis!

Thank you, thank you very much!

By Dirt/Divas

this is the most joe and sophie thing since seen EVER pic.twitter.com/PmZJAnNCws

— alex(is) | seen endgame/got spoilers (@ltfrankcastIe) May 2, 2019

Right after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday Night, Joe and Sophie went to a Las Vegas chapel and tied the knot! The ceremony was officiated by Elvis and the country duo Dan & Shay performed their song Speechless.

The rest of the Jonas Brothers were there with their wives and their friend Diplo!

This was more of a practise wedding as the couple is scheduled to be married in France this summer!

