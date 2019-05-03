Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Just Got Married In Vegas By Elvis!

this is the most joe and sophie thing since seen EVER pic.twitter.com/PmZJAnNCws

— alex(is) | seen endgame/got spoilers (@ltfrankcastIe) May 2, 2019

Right after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday Night, Joe and Sophie went to a Las Vegas chapel and tied the knot! The ceremony was officiated by Elvis and the country duo Dan & Shay performed their song Speechless.

The rest of the Jonas Brothers were there with their wives and their friend Diplo!

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

This was more of a practise wedding as the couple is scheduled to be married in France this summer!