Joe Pesci… Releases Another Album!

We loved him in Home Alone, My Cousin Vinny, Goodfellas and most recently Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman…

Pesci will release his third album called “Still Singing,” two days after The Irishman debuts on Netflix- so November 29th!

And get this, Adam Levine is featured on Joe Pesci’s new album. The unlikely pair did two covers on the album, My Cherie Amour, and Baby Girl.

Pesci’s last album was 21 year’s ago in 1998, and his first debut album was released in 1968.