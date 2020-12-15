John Candy Was Paid $414For His Work In ‘Home Alone,’ Director Says

John Candy’s cameo in Home Alone was a memorable one, to say the least.

What you may not know, however, is that Candy’s role as Gus Polinski, the “Polka King of the Midwest,” was done as a favor by Candy for the movie’s producer John Hughes, and he was only paid $414 for his appearance in the film.

Part of the deal struck between Candy and Hughes was that Candy was allowed to improvise all of his dialogue, so every word spoken by Candy in “Home Alone” was complete improv.