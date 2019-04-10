John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Get Beered At Basketball Game
NBA Star "Crashed" Couple's Date
John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were taking in the final home game of Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade’s career Tuesday night, when Dwyane decided to join them… in their seats.
@DwyaneWade spilling @johnlegend drink! 🤣🤣 #LastDance pic.twitter.com/9XkQyPzgeq
— STEVEN (@STEVENUNMATCHED) April 10, 2019
The Miami Herald got the perfectly timed picture of the whole thing, that has now been the center of dozens of memes online.
Hey @chrissyteigen, let us know if you want a copy of this one. Photo by @CTJPhoto #OneLastDance #HEATCulture #WadeCounty #L3GACY pic.twitter.com/4lMDTbFQS2
— Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) April 10, 2019
Here you go. Saved you some time! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NeM1HN2eye
— SamZee (@SamZComedy) April 10, 2019
Could this be a meme? pic.twitter.com/y6aRT4arjP
— Andrew Hunt (@Mr_AndrewHunt) April 10, 2019
The couple was just fine though, just a little alcohol-soaked but seemed in good spirits as Dwayne looked back and laughed with them after the play.
DWade fell into the stands and knocked the drink out of John Legend’s hands and soaking his wife Chrissy Teigen. pic.twitter.com/U7FL6ySfLf
— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) April 10, 2019
And John took to his Twitter right away to let everyone know he still had his “drank”.
Still got my drank pic.twitter.com/89sD3X2ApD
— John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019