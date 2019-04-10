Listen Live

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Get Beered At Basketball Game

NBA Star "Crashed" Couple's Date

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were taking in the final home game of Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade’s career Tuesday night, when Dwyane decided to join them… in their seats.

The Miami Herald got the perfectly timed picture of the whole thing, that has now been the center of dozens of memes online.

The couple was just fine though, just a little alcohol-soaked but seemed in good spirits as Dwayne looked back and laughed with them after the play.

And John took to his Twitter right away to let everyone know he still had his “drank”.

