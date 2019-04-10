John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Get Beered At Basketball Game

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were taking in the final home game of Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade’s career Tuesday night, when Dwyane decided to join them… in their seats.

The Miami Herald got the perfectly timed picture of the whole thing, that has now been the center of dozens of memes online.

Here you go. Saved you some time! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NeM1HN2eye — SamZee (@SamZComedy) April 10, 2019

Could this be a meme? pic.twitter.com/y6aRT4arjP — Andrew Hunt (@Mr_AndrewHunt) April 10, 2019

The couple was just fine though, just a little alcohol-soaked but seemed in good spirits as Dwayne looked back and laughed with them after the play.

DWade fell into the stands and knocked the drink out of John Legend’s hands and soaking his wife Chrissy Teigen. pic.twitter.com/U7FL6ySfLf — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) April 10, 2019

And John took to his Twitter right away to let everyone know he still had his “drank”.