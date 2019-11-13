John Legend is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Live’ For 2019

On Tuesday, People Magazine named the very talented Legend “sexiest man alive”. John is 40-years-old, married to Chrissy Teigen and has two children.

John is also the first black man to have achieved an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, giving him the (EGOT) status for his work on stage and screen.

John tells People:

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer told People magazine.

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

John Legend Is PEOPLE’s #SexiestManAlive 2019: ‘I’m Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time’ https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

John is currently a coach on “The Voice” and will appear on the cover of People’s Magazine out this Friday!