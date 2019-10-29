Listen Live

John Legend & Kelly Clarkson Have Teamed Up To Change “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

Times Are Changing!

By Dirt/Divas

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up to give “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” a bit of an update.

The two singers did their own version last year to the famous 1944 classic but if you recall, last year the song was hit with a bit of controversy over lyrics that no longer depict modern times. 

Lyrics like “I ought to say no, no, no, sir (Mind if I move in closer?)” and “Say, what’s in this drink?” were viewed, by some, as ignoring consent.

 

Legend shared some of the new lyrics that include: 

Clarkson: “What will my friends think…”

Legend: “I think they should rejoice”

Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?”

Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.”

 

Legend will release the song with his upcoming “A Legendary Christmas,” which also includes a cover of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.”

