John Legend & Kelly Clarkson Have Teamed Up To Change “Baby It’s Cold Outside”
Times Are Changing!
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up to give “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” a bit of an update.
The two singers did their own version last year to the famous 1944 classic but if you recall, last year the song was hit with a bit of controversy over lyrics that no longer depict modern times.
Lyrics like “I ought to say no, no, no, sir (Mind if I move in closer?)” and “Say, what’s in this drink?” were viewed, by some, as ignoring consent.
Legend shared some of the new lyrics that include:
Clarkson: “What will my friends think…”
Legend: “I think they should rejoice”
Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?”
Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.”
Legend will release the song with his upcoming “A Legendary Christmas,” which also includes a cover of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.”