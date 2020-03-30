John Legend’s Daughter Had a Full Blown Stuffed Animal Wedding
It was the wedding of the century between a lamb & rabbit
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw the wedding of the century for their daughter Luna.
The happy couple? A stuffed lamb and rabbit.
Everybody watching on social media were considered to be the wedding guests.
Spared no expense; there was an ocean view, an elaborate wedding aisle to walk, it was officiated by Mom, Chrissy Teigen and Dad, John Legend sang an emotional song too!