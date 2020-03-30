Listen Live

John Legend’s Daughter Had a Full Blown Stuffed Animal Wedding

It was the wedding of the century between a lamb & rabbit

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw the wedding of the century for their daughter Luna.

The happy couple? A stuffed lamb and rabbit.

Everybody watching on social media were considered to be the wedding guests.

Spared no expense; there was an ocean view, an elaborate wedding aisle to walk, it was officiated by Mom, Chrissy Teigen and Dad, John Legend sang an emotional song too!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In case you missed it, here is the full wedding between Luna’s two favorite stuffed animals. Tissues recommended.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

