John Mulaney & Andy Samberg Will Star In Hybrid Live-Action ‘Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Movie

Disney has announced that John Mulaney & Andy Samberg are set to star in a hybrid live-action ‘Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ movie for Disney+.

The announcement comes as Dinsey rolls out tons of programming for Disney+ over the next several years. Samberg’s Lonely Island collaborator Akiva Schaffer will direct & Seth Rogen is also said to be involved in the project.

There’s currently no release date for the film. Among other live-action films coming to Disney+ are ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ & ‘Enchanted’ sequel & ‘Pinocchio’.