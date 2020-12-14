John Mulaney & Andy Samberg Will Star In Hybrid Live-Action ‘Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Movie
Get ready to laugh your tail off!
Disney has announced that John Mulaney & Andy Samberg are set to star in a hybrid live-action ‘Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ movie for Disney+.
The announcement comes as Dinsey rolls out tons of programming for Disney+ over the next several years. Samberg’s Lonely Island collaborator Akiva Schaffer will direct & Seth Rogen is also said to be involved in the project.
There’s currently no release date for the film. Among other live-action films coming to Disney+ are ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ & ‘Enchanted’ sequel & ‘Pinocchio’.
Come one, come all to #DisneyInvestorDay! Expect major announcements from the worlds of @DisneyAnimation, @Pixar, @MarvelStudios, @StarWars, @NatGeo, @DisneyPlus, and more. Follow this thread for live updates starting at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT today! pic.twitter.com/Duh0KHcojG
— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020