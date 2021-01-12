John Reilly of ‘General Hospital’ Has Died

John Reilly, a veteran actor known for his roles in “General Hospital” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died, he was 86.

His daughter, Caitlin shared the news on her social media page. According to People, a cause of death was not given.

Reilly was born in Chicago, Illinois, where he started acting in the 1960s. His roles included “Gunsmoke,” “Death Valley Days” and “Apple’s Way.” The actor eventually starred in several episodes on “Dallas” in 1984. Shortly after, Reilly was cast as Sean Donely in “General Hospital.” Reilly played the role for more than a decade, leaving the show in 1994 and not renewing his contract.

In 2018, the actor returned to “General Hospital” and reprised his role for the season 2 finale of the show’s spinoff, “General Hospital: Night Shift.” He played the role again for the soap’s 50th anniversary in 2013.

John appeared in several episodes of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Reilly had recurring roles on “Sunset Boulevard” from 1997 to 1999 and “Passions” from 2005 to 2008.