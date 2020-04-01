John Stamos is Using Iconic Full House Furniture as a Baby Gate
His son turns 2 in April
John Stamos, best known as Uncle Jesse is spending quality time at home with his family just as we are.
His son, William “Billy Christopher is turning 2 this month. Last night John Stamos revealed he has the iconic love seat that was on the set of Full House for 8 seasons.
Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You, make the call –
Candace Cameron Bure, best known as DJ Tanner seemed surprised Danny Tanner didn’t get the couch.