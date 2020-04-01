Listen Live

John Stamos is Using Iconic Full House Furniture as a Baby Gate

His son turns 2 in April

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

John Stamos, best known as Uncle Jesse is spending quality time at home with his family just as we are.

His son, William “Billy Christopher is turning 2 this month. Last night John Stamos revealed he has the iconic love seat that was on the set of Full House for 8 seasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You, make the call –

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Candace Cameron Bure, best known as DJ Tanner seemed surprised Danny Tanner didn’t get the couch.

 

 

