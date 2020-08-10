John Wick 4 And 5 Will Be Filmed At The Same Time!

John Wick fans will be excited to know that movies 4 and 5 will be shot back-to-back and are scheduled to begin early next year.

“We’re busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said on the studio’s earnings call this week. “We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

Keanu Reeves was in the middle of shooting The Matrix 4 but was shut down due to the Pandemic.

John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on May 27, 2022.