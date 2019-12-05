Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Johnny Galeski Is A New Dad!

The news is out of this world!

By Dirt/Divas

The Big Bang Theory star and his long-time girlfriend, Alaina Meyer have welcomed a son named Avery.

The excited couple took to social media to share the news!

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” he captioned a shot of the tot holding his parents’ hands. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on

The couple had a gender reveal party back in May and have been anxiously awaiting their son.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

More than one million things to be thankful for 💗 PC: @randallslavin

A post shared by Alaina Marie Avery Meyer (@alainamariemeyer) on

Related posts

Justin Timberlake Publicly Apologizes To Wife Jessica Biel For His “Strong Laps In Judgement”

New “Cats” Trailer Is Creeping People Out!

Spotify Named Drake Their Artist Of The Decade