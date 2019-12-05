Johnny Galeski Is A New Dad!

The Big Bang Theory star and his long-time girlfriend, Alaina Meyer have welcomed a son named Avery.

The excited couple took to social media to share the news!

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” he captioned a shot of the tot holding his parents’ hands. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

The couple had a gender reveal party back in May and have been anxiously awaiting their son.