Johnny Knoxville And Steve-O Hospitalized Filming ‘Jackass 4

Jackass!

By Dirt/Divas

The two pranksters, Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O have been hospitalized just a few days into production on their latest Jaskass movie. 

 

One of the co-stars took to social to explain what happened without revealing the kind of injuries.

“It’s the second day of filming Jackass already and Steve-O and Knoxville were hospitalized by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment – like an f—ing tuba,” he said in the clip.

 

Reports suggest that the guys were not seriously hurt and filming will resume soon!

