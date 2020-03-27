Join 107.5 Kool FM in singing ‘O, Canada’ at 5 PM

Some grateful Barrie residents have organized a salute, of sorts. This Friday – and every Friday for as long as social distancing lasts – we are going to gather our fellow shut-ins, head out to our porch or balcony and belt out or national anthem.

This will happen just after the news at 5. Tune your radio to 107.5 Kool FM and bring the radio outside with you, because we’ll be playing the national anthem at that time. Please sing along!

We hope this will offer a little relief from being cooped up in our homes, and a tribute to this great country and the people who are keeping us going through this emergency.