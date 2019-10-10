Listen Live

Join Charlie Live Saturday, October 12th At The Grand Opening Of Lindt Chocolate Shop In Park Place!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

By Dale & Charlie In The Community

Join Charlie Live on location at Park Place for the Grand Opening of Lindt Chocolate Shop this Saturday, October 12th from 1p-5p!

Free Lindor Chocolate Truffle…50% off store wide….In store giveaways and more…

Some Fun Facts About Chocolate, as if you needed a reason to eat it!

 

  • Chocolate milk is an effective post work-out recovery drink
  • Chocolate has over 600 flavour compounds compared to red wine that has just 200- but who’s counting.
  • The smell of chocolate increases theta brain waves which triggers relaxation
  • M&Ms were created in 1941 as a means for soldiers to enjoy chocolate without it melting…
  • Eating dark chocolate daily reduces your risk of heart disease by one-third
  • The average chocolate bar contains 8 insect parts…
  • There’s a pill that makes your farts smell like chocolate
  • You can die if you eat too much chocolate; you’d have to eat about 22lb or 40 chocolate bars before its fatal to humans…

