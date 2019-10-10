Join Charlie Live Saturday, October 12th At The Grand Opening Of Lindt Chocolate Shop In Park Place!
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!
Join Charlie Live on location at Park Place for the Grand Opening of Lindt Chocolate Shop this Saturday, October 12th from 1p-5p!
Free Lindor Chocolate Truffle…50% off store wide….In store giveaways and more…
Some Fun Facts About Chocolate, as if you needed a reason to eat it!
- Chocolate milk is an effective post work-out recovery drink
- Chocolate has over 600 flavour compounds compared to red wine that has just 200- but who’s counting.
- The smell of chocolate increases theta brain waves which triggers relaxation
- M&Ms were created in 1941 as a means for soldiers to enjoy chocolate without it melting…
- Eating dark chocolate daily reduces your risk of heart disease by one-third
- The average chocolate bar contains 8 insect parts…
- There’s a pill that makes your farts smell like chocolate
- You can die if you eat too much chocolate; you’d have to eat about 22lb or 40 chocolate bars before its fatal to humans…