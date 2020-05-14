Jonah Hill Has Overtaken Samuel L. Jackson For Dropping The Most Swear Words In movies

Jonah Hill shared the exciting news on social that he has officially overtaken Samuel L. Jackson as the actor with the most swears in movies.

Sharing a screenshot of an article with the headline “Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F-ing Swear Words on Film,” the actor wrote on his Instagram: “So many people to thank.”

The movie that put him over was The Wolf of Wall Street…which an analysis from the research group Buzz Bingo reported had 715 curse words spoken throughout its 180-minute run time.