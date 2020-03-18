Josh Gad Is Reading To Kids On Twitter! Olaf!

Olaf from Frozen, says that he will try and give parents at least 10 minutes of daycare each night by reading to your children! He’s the voice that everyone loves, our beloved Olaf and he’s trying to infuse a little joy into a scary time for kids.

Josh too is in social isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak and he’s been reading to kids every night since March 13th!

He explains,

“Since we’re all stuck at home right now, I figured we would have a little fun together.” “So, I’m going to see how this goes, but I decided I’m gonna read to you and your children—or just you, depending on what you prefer. I’m not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess.”

here’s the Link!