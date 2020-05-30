Listen Live

Journey Performs Socially Distanced “Don’t Stop Believin'”

With revamped lineup at charity event

By Music, Videos

Journey unveiled their new lineup and performed their 1981 classic “Don’t Stop Believin'” for the Unicef: We Won’t Stop fundraising event on Saturday, May 23.

Former American Idol judge and Journey member Randy Jackson has returned as the bassist. Also, drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka joined guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and frontman Arnel Pineda.

Check out the socially distanced performance here:


YouTube / Karen

Related posts

WATCH: Canadian Duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Cover ‘If The World Was Ending’

WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots

Rare Video Footage Of Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Released

20th Anniversary of Britney Spears’ ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ Album

Keith Urban Plays Drive-In Concert For Health Care Workers

Dixie Chicks Postpone Release Of New Album

LISTEN: Alanis Morissette Releases New Single “Diagnosis”

WATCH: My Favourite Performances From One World: Together At Home Concert

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”