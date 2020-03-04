JT Threw His Wife A Pyjama Party For Her Birthday!
Jessica Biel celebrated her 38th birthday with a family PJ party!
Jessica took to instagram to share her happiness and appreciation for a special birthday. The social media shot shows Jess and JT snuggling up together in the PJ’s.
Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing 😂. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.
Perhaps this latest post will put rumours to rest that their marriage was on the rocks after Jessica was photographed without her ring the other day…