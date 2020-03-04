Listen Live

JT Threw His Wife A Pyjama Party For Her Birthday!

Jessica Biel celebrated her 38th birthday with a family PJ party!

By Dirt/Divas

Jessica took to instagram to share her happiness and appreciation for a special birthday.  The social media shot shows Jess and JT snuggling up together in the PJ’s.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas,” she captioned a set of photos. “Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party. And thanks to all of you for the bday wishes

 

Perhaps this latest post will put rumours to rest that their marriage was on the rocks after Jessica was photographed without her ring the other day…

