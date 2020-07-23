JULIA ROBERTS AND DENZEL WASHINGTON TOGETHER AGAIN FOR NETFLIX’S “LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND”

Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts will reunite to star in the Netflix drama Leave The World Behind.

The actors, last starred together in 1993 legal thriller The Pelican Brief.

According to Netflix, Leave The World Behind tells a “magnetic story about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.” Leave The World Behind will explore ‘themes of parenthood, race, and class,’ Netflix said.

Roberts, who won the best actress Oscar for Erin Brockovich, will play the mother of one family while Washington, the best actor winner for his portrayal of a corrupt police officer in Training Day, stars as the father of the other.