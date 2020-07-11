Listen Live

July 11th and 12th, 2020

It's Hot Hot Hot!

By Top 20

#20 Daisies – Katy Perry

#19 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#18 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

#17 The Bones – Maren Morris

#16 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#15 X – Jonas Brothers

#14 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#13 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey

#12 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

 

Kool Cameo: Hot Hot Hot – Buster Poindexter

#11 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels

#10 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#9  Circles – Post Malone

#8  Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#7  In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#6  Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

#5 Say So – Doja Cat

#4 Adore You – Harry Styles

#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: This City – Sam Fischer

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber

 

 

