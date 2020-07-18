JULY 18TH AND 19TH, 2020
DID BEIBER GET 6 WEEKS AT #1?
#20 Daisies – Katy Perry
#19 The Bones – Maren Morris
#18 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
#17 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
#16 X – Jonas Brothers
#15 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey
#14 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#13 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
#12 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
Kool Cameo: Centerfield – John Fogerty
#11 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels
#10 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas
#9 Circles – Post Malone
#8 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd
#7 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#6 Say So – Doja Cat
#5 Adore You – Harry Styles
#4 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Future Hit: Lose Somebody – Kygo ft OneRepublic
#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber