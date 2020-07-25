Listen Live

July 25th and 26th, 2020

Get Ready for This!

By Top 20

#20 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

#19 Daisies – Katy Perry

#18 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#17 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey

#16 X – Jonas Brothers

#15 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#14 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#13 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe & Julia Michaels

#12 Circles – Post Malone

Kool Cameo: Get Ready For This – 2 Unlimited

#11 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#10 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#9 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#8 Lose Somebody – Kygo Ft One Republic

#7 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#6 Adore You – Harry Styles

#5 Say So – Doja Cat

#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#3 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber

 

