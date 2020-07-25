July 25th and 26th, 2020
Get Ready for This!
#20 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
#19 Daisies – Katy Perry
#18 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
#17 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey
#16 X – Jonas Brothers
#15 Wait No More – Scott Helman
#14 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#13 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe & Julia Michaels
#12 Circles – Post Malone
Kool Cameo: Get Ready For This – 2 Unlimited
#11 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas
#10 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
#9 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd
#8 Lose Somebody – Kygo Ft One Republic
#7 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#6 Adore You – Harry Styles
#5 Say So – Doja Cat
#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#3 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Cardigan – Taylor Swift
#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber